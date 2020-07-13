No Comments

The Story of an Australian Man, a Truck, and a Snake

Remember to inspect your vehicle’s cabin before hitting the road in Australia

Photo: Marsel Elia via Pixabay

Whether you’re a seasoned driver in Australia or plan on visiting this country sometime in the future, a recent headline from Queensland serves as a reminder to check your vehicle’s cabin before you hit the road. One 27-year-old guy learned that the hard way.

Jimmy vs. Snake

A man was driving down a highway in Queensland, Australia, at 100 kilometers per hour when he noticed a reptile in the vehicle.



It was an eastern brown snake — highly venomous, and responsible for the majority of snakebite deaths in Australia. https://t.co/ML5hHccsU0 — CNN (@CNN) July 7, 2020

The aforesaid unfortunate man, known only as “Jimmy,” was driving on Dawson Highway on June 15. He soon realized he wasn’t the only one in the cockpit. No sooner had he started driving than he felt something slithering up his leg. It turned out to be a venomous eastern brown snake.

The snake raised his head and started striking at the seat area in between Jimmy’s legs. Fearing a fatal bite, Jimmy used a seat-belt and a knife to kill the serpent. He then threw the snake’s corpse into the bed of his truck and started speeding to the nearest hospital, since he was concerned that the snake had bitten him during the ordeal.

Police intercepted him for speeding, clocking him at 76 mph. Though, they soon waived the citation when they heard Jimmy’s valid reason behind breaking the speed limit. He also had to explain why he killed the snake since Australians are prohibited from killing these reptiles ever since the country passed Wildlife Act 1975.

Paramedics soon arrived on the scene to treat Jimmy for any sustained injuries. Thankfully, there was no snake bite, only some shock as he recovered his composure after dealing with the stressful scenario.

Australian safe driving reminders

Watching out for wildlife is just one of the primary rules of the road to remember when road-tripping through Australia. Here are a few more strategies to keep in mind to help you stay safe when exploring this country’s diverse landscapes and sights.

Check road conditions beforehand

Be aware that road conditions can change quickly, due to Australia’s frequent weather changes. For example, bushfires and flooding is common in rural areas. Check road reports online and inquire about road conditions at the Visitor Centres you encounter on your route, as Australia Backpackers Guide suggests.

Pack extra supplies

Since much of Australia’s geography is remote, make sure to pack extra supplies in your vehicle in case it breaks down and you have to wait a while for roadside assistance. Extra water and food, some fuel, a tire repair kit, and a flashlight are good places to start when assembling an emergency supply kit.

Take inventory of the roads on your route

When mapping out a potential route, find out whether roads are paved or unpaved, or a mix of both. This will help you make an informed choice when deciding what type of vehicle to take with you on your journey.

