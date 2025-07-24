The Very Last Pickup With a Manual Transmission Still Sold in America

In a rapidly changing car scene, manual transmission pickups are quickly becoming rare. Once prized for puttering gears and that hands-on feel behind the wheel, manuals have been steadily edged out by automatics. This trend is shifting the market and changing what drivers look for, leaving die-hard fans wondering about the future of these trucks.

The rise and fall of manual transmissions

Back in the day, manual transmissions meant precision and control. They let drivers push the engine to its limits, which was perfect for tasks like hauling heavy loads or tough jobs that required real power. Manuals were also cheaper to maintain and offered a more engaging driving experience compared to their automatic counterparts.

But as car tech advanced, automatics started keeping up with manuals in performance. Their ease-of-use and improved fuel economy won over more and more people. By 2025, only the Toyota Tacoma will offer a manual transmission, a big change from when almost every truck maker included a manual option on at least one model.

The shift toward automatic dominance

At the turn of the millennium, drivers began to lean more towards automatics. Their simplicity and fuel-saving perks made them more popular, and tight budgets at car companies meant manuals were cut back. By 2020, only two pickups still had a manual option: the Jeep Gladiator and the Toyota Tacoma.

The Jeep Gladiator, which hit the scene in 2019, originally came with a manual across all its trims—a nod to off-road fans who loved having extra control. Yet, its bumpy ride and lack of smooth shifting led to the manual option being dropped by the end of 2024. The Gladiator’s Pentastar V6 engine cranked out 285 horsepower, but it needed high RPMs to deliver peak power, which didn’t help its case.

Toyota Tacoma: the last manual pickup

Looking ahead to 2025, the Toyota Tacoma stands as the only pickup with a manual option. It comes in three trims—SR, TRD Sport, and TRD Off-Road—and keeps its tough reputation without losing the ability to tow 6,400 lbs, even with a manual gearbox. It also features automatic rev-matching downshifts and clutchless start capabilities (handy for navigating narrow off-road trails).

Still, the road ahead for a manual Tacoma past its fourth generation looks uncertain due to more hybrid models and tighter emission rules. Toyota’s passion for this niche seems more about love for the craft than big profits.

Broader industry trends

The drop in manual transmissions shows a wider shift toward vehicles that favor efficiency and automated systems over a hands-on drive. Most people now pick automatics for their convenience and fuel-saving perks, but manuals still draw in contractors and off-road fans who appreciate that direct feel and control.

Jeep’s trial with the Gladiator manual option showed both its appeal and its limits. At the same time, Toyota’s persistence highlights a nod to traditional driving tastes, even as questions rise about sticking with this approach in the long haul.

Looking ahead

As manual transmissions fade from the pickup scene, cars like the Toyota Tacoma might turn into collector’s items prized by future generations. This shift reflects more than just new tech—it marks changing tastes that lean more toward convenience than hands-on driving.

The story of manual transmissions is a good reminder of how fast things change when new tech and shifting tastes come into play. For those who love the feel of shifting gears, now might be the perfect moment to enjoy these experiences before they become a thing of the past.