The VW ID.4 is a 2021 World Car of the Year Finalist

Could the 2021 ID.4 become the next World Car of the Year?

Photo: Volkswagen

Every year, the WCOTY — or World Car of the Year award — seeks to honor the finest vehicles that money can buy. In order to qualify, a vehicle must truly represent the best of the best in all categories. Recently, the short list of finalists for this year’s World Car of the Year award was announced. Among them was one of 2021’s standout vehicles: the VW ID.4.

The Car of the Hour: The 2021 VW ID.4

Will the VW ID.4 win World Car of the Year?

For this year’s WCOTY awards, two of the finalists for the main category are electric vehicles. In addition to the ID.4, the new Honda e also made the cut. They will compete with the Toyota Yaris for the coveted top position.

The 2021 ID.4 was selected as a finalist by a jury of 93 distinguished international automotive journalists. They carefully vetted the vehicle and evaluated it on multiple levels. After a secret ballet, the electric SUV officially entered the running for 2021’s best vehicle.

Seeing the VW ID.4 receive this accolade is certainly exciting, but it’s definitely not unexpected. The vehicle took the automotive world by storm upon its release late last year. As a major step forward in EV design and market proliferation, it’s no exaggeration to say that the ID.4 is currently changing the industry in a big way.

If the ID.4 comes out on top as the 2021 World Car of the Year, it will be another major win for electric vehicles as a whole. With more automakers announcing their intentions to shift toward an all-EV output, having an EV receive this honor would be a huge confidence boost for everyone from big companies to individual drivers.

Previous electric WCOTY finalists include the Jaguar I-PACE the Nissan LEAF in 2019 and 2011, respectively.

The final results of the 2021 World Car of the Year awards will be announced on Tuesday, April 20.