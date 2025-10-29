These 10 Electric Vehicles Have the Most Durable Batteries, New Study

A recent study conducted by Swedish company Kvdbil evaluated over 1,366 electrified vehicles, including 723 fully electric cars and 643 plug-in hybrid vehicles, to identify which electric vehicles (EVs) have the most durable batteries. The study focused on the degradation rate of vehicle batteries, a common concern for potential EV buyers.

Top Performers in Battery Longevity

The Kia EV6 emerged as the leader in terms of battery durability, with the model showing the least rapid degradation among the vehicles analyzed. It ranked first, followed by the Kia e-Niro in second place, and the Tesla Model Y in third. This positions the Kia brand notably at the forefront in terms of battery performance, with the Kia e-Niro also securing a high ranking in the electric vehicle category.

Tesla Model Y Standard

In addition, the study revealed that the Kia Sportage and the Kia Optima secured the top spots in the plug-in hybrid vehicle category, highlighting Kia’s prominence in both fully electric and hybrid vehicle markets. The results suggest that Kia’s battery technologies have a strong performance record in terms of longevity.

Key Findings on Battery Health

The study also examined the overall battery health of the vehicles. According to the findings, nearly 80% of the vehicles maintained more than 90% of their original capacity after 150,000 kilometers (approximately 93,000 miles). This indicates that battery degradation may not occur as quickly as commonly assumed.

While the study acknowledges that several factors contribute to battery longevity, the primary influences include vehicle usage patterns, climate conditions, and charging habits. The researchers noted that high usage of fast-charging (DC) or consistently charging to 100% can accelerate battery wear. On the other hand, more moderate charging practices, particularly those using alternating current (AC), tend to support battery longevity.

The study also emphasized that, under favorable conditions, EV batteries could retain over 80% of their capacity beyond 200,000 kilometers (approximately 124,000 miles), contradicting some of the concerns about rapid battery degradation.