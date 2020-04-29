No Comments

Things to Do After Your Car Purchase

You’ve done the research, analyzed your budget, took a test drive, applied for car insurance, negotiated with the salesperson, and finally, signed on the dotted line. You’re now the proud owner of a new car, and it’s time to have fun, right? Sure, but only after you complete the following steps.

Available Now: 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer

Registration paperwork

If you purchase your car at a dealership, you’ll probably have a little help with registering your vehicle. Before you leave, you’ll be given a temporary registration.

“Dealers in some states can complete the entire registration process and get you a license plate at the dealership. In other cases, your official registration, plate, and/or tab will come in the mail later,” explains U.S. News & World Report writer Steven Loveday.

You’ll need to handle the registration paperwork at your local Department of Motor Vehicles if you purchase a car from an independent seller.

Title transfer

Just like with the registration, the title transfer can be handled by the dealership. If not, head to your DMV office.

“If you finance the car your lender may keep the title in its possession, so you will need your loan documents on hand. If you buy from a private seller, make sure they release their claim to the title,” Loveday advises.

Owner’s manual

Whether you’ve been driving for a lifetime or only a few years, you need to take some time to study your new vehicle. Your best reference fits nicely in the glove box and is filled with everything you need to know — the owner’s manual.

Maintenance checks

Maintenance checks and repairs are part of owning a car — a big part. So, pay attention to the recommended service schedule in your owner’s manual.

“Make a list of the required maintenance and when it’s due. Then, put reminders in your calendar and keep track of your miles,” Loveday suggests.

Car features

Your new car overflows with impressive features, and it’s best to familiarize yourself with these features before you shift into drive. While the car is parked, personalize settings, turn on the lights, flip on the windshield wipers, and test out the infotainment system.

Log some miles

Once you understand the ins and outs of your new car, it’s time to put some miles on it. A ride on the through your neighborhood will help you get a feel for how the car drives and handles. When you feel confident and comfortable, head for the highway advises Loveday.

Available Now: 2020 Chevrolet Malibu

Buying a car is an exciting, yet complicated process. Hopefully, these steps will make being a new car owner a bit less stressful.