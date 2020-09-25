No Comments

This GMC Pickup Rendering is a Sight to Behold

The future is here… and it’s kind of insane

Photo: GMC

Who doesn’t love a good speculative vehicle rendering? These fanciful images are used to show off potential design and technology upgrades for future vehicles. And they can often be… a little weird. With the imaginations of the artists running wild, these renderings are usually cranked to 11 and very sci-fi in their appearance. The above image — recently released on General Motors’ Instagram page — is no exception.

A look at the GMC pickup rendering

Over the last few days, GM has been releasing similar renderings on Instagram. These images include futuristic takes on the Chevrolet Impala and the GMC Sierra HD Denali. The above rendering is for an unnamed GMC pickup, and doesn’t appear to have a nameplate associated with it. The only identifying mark is the GMC badge on the grille. But what this unique pickup lacks in nameplate identity is more than made up for by its insane design.

To say that this rendering is futuristic would be an understatement. It seems to have been designed from the ground up to look as sci-fi as possible. With its sleek lines, unusual shape, aggressive angles, and thick tires, it looks like the kind of vehicle Harrison Ford might use to hunt down rogue Replicants in a futuristic Los Angeles. However, the pickup does feature a number of recognizable elements, including the aforementioned GMC logo and grille, red tow hooks, and red detailing.

This unique vision of GMC’s future comes from GM designer Karan Moorjani, who helped create the 2020 Sierra HD. Sadly, as with most speculative vehicle renderings, it’s unlikely that this striking pickup will ever hit the streets. Images like this are used as inspiration for future vehicles, but usually don’t represent a specific vehicle being developed for market.

If a GMC pickup like this was actually produced, would you be tempted to at least give it a test drive? Let us know below, and be sure to check out GM’s Instagram for similar futuristic renderings.