Three FCA Vehicles Earn 5-Year Cost to Own Awards from Kelley Blue Book
Kelley Blue Book’s ninth annual 5-Year Cost to Own Awards have revealed three FCA vehicles as winners. Repeating past victories, the 2020 Jeep Wrangler takes home its sixth prize in a row while the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider is a two-time winner. In its first year of eligibility, the winning 2020 Chrysler Voyager proves to be a smart investment for families on the go or drivers who want a lot of cabin and cargo space.
Take Your Adventures Off-Road: Check out the 2020 Jeep Wrangler
2020 Jeep Wrangler – 2-Door
For its sixth win, the Wrangler was singled out for the second year in a row as the leader in the Off-Road SUV category.
“Jeep has kept the Wrangler as capable as its predecessors and relevant among a sea of car-based crossovers. It also offers a surprising amount of value, as the starting price is under $30,000, plus the Wrangler offers strong 5-Year Cost to Own,” note the KBB editors.
If you need a Jeep Wrangler with more space, the 4-door configuration offers substantial value as well. It earned second place in KBB’s 5-Year Cost to Own awards.
2020 Fiat 124 Spider
KBB editors praised the 2020 Fiat 124 Spider’s fun-to-drive performance, singling out the Abarth trim as their favorite model, thanks to its limited-slip differential and sport suspension. Its reliability also scored high marks with the editors.
Filled with Family-Friendly Features: The 2020 Chrysler Voyager
2020 Chrysler Voyager
The 2020 Chrysler Voyager may be new to the minivan segment, but it’s definitely made an impression on the KBB editors. Taking over the top value prize from the Honda Odyssey (2019 winner), the 2020 Voyager “represents a lot of vehicle for the money,” according to KBB editors. It’s more affordable than the popular, award-winning Chrysler Pacifica, but the Voyager still delivers on connectivity tech, design, and performance.
