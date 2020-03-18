No Comments

Three FCA Vehicles Named to US News’ List of 23 Coolest Family Cars

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

Traveling with your brood has its challenges. You might have to deal with antsy travelers, incessant questions, and combatant passengers. One thing you won’t have to face is piloting an uncool vehicle, though, if you’re behind the wheel of one of these three 2020 FCA vehicles — Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Dodge Charger Hellcat, or the Chrysler Pacifica. These models just made U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 23 Coolest Family Cars.

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Photo: FCA

2020 Chrysler Pacifica

Yes, the Chrysler Pacifica is a minivan. And, you’re probably thinking, isn’t a minivan the epitome of an uncool family vehicle? Yes and no. Minivans are definitely the traditional family hauler, but the 2020 Chrysler Pacifica is a modern marvel of automotive ingenuity. It’s designed specifically for your family’s comfort, entertainment, and safety.

Smartphone integration is seamless with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Sound quality is at its premium with the available Harman Kardon surround-sound stereo with 20 speakers. The fuel-efficient performance is a bonus on road trips. The expansive cabin with impressive cargo space allows you to carry a lot of stuff.

2020 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Widebody

Photo: FCA

2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat

Although not the “typical” family vehicle, the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat has plenty of family-friendly features. Chilly temps are no match for heated rear seats and ventilated and heated front seats. Plus, the power for the 6.2-liter supercharged HEMI V8 engine is undeniable. It will even impress your kids.

The 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee

Photo: FCA

2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk

Also powered by the same engine offered in the 2020 Dodge Charger Hellcat, the 2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee offers excellent control with standard four-wheel drive. It’s designed to stand out with bold body lines and yellow calipers on Brembo performance brakes.

“The Jeep isn’t totally about performance, though, as it pampers occupants with standard suede and Nappa leather upholstery,” notes U.S. News & World Report writer Bryan Siwik.

Increase the cool factor and entertainment value with the available Harmon Kardon audio system. It pumps high-quality sound through 19 speakers.

