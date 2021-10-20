No Comments

Three GM Models Named Cheapest V8-Powered SUVs for 2021

The 2021 Tahoe LS

Photo: General Motors

The researchers at U.S. News & World Report have compiled a list of The Cheapest V8-Powered SUVs for 2021. The Chevy Tahoe, Chevy Suburban, and GMC Yukon each made the list, coming with standard V8 engines and reasonable prices.

Chevy Suburban LS

The 2021 Suburban

Photo: Chevrolet

The base 2021 Suburban LS features the 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 paired with a 10-speed automatic transmission. This engine delivers 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque as well as reaches an EPA-estimated 20 mpg on the highway. It also comes with Dynamic Fuel Management and has the option of coming with Automatic Stop/Start too for improved efficiency. The large SUV has a starting price of $52,300 and can tow 8,300 pounds with optional trailering equipment.

Chevy Tahoe LS

The 2021 Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

The 2021 Tahoe LS offers the same powertrain as the Suburban LS. However, due to the model’s slightly smaller size, it has a lower starting price of $49,600. Plus, it can tow up to 8,400 pounds with the 5.3-liter V8.

GMC Yukon SLE

The 2021 Yukon

Photo: GMC

The 2021 Yukon SLE too comes with the 355-horsepower 5.3-liter V8 and can tow 8,400 pounds. It’s a bit more luxurious than the Tahoe LS though, which is why it gets a higher starting price of $51,000.

In addition to their shared powertrain, all three aforementioned models also feature a 10.2-inch infotainment system with smartphone compatibility. A number of safety systems also come standard including Automatic Emergency Braking, Front Pedestrian Braking, Forward Collision Alert, the Following Distance Indicator, and IntelliBeam auto high beams. In addition, both the Tahoe and Yukon offer 122.9 cubic feet of maximum cargo volume, while the Suburban provides a whopping 144.7 cubic feet of cargo space.

While there are certainly plenty of more affordable SUVs out there, if you want a spacious family hauler that still has a strong powertrain under the hood, the list of The Cheapest V8-Powered SUVs for 2021 may include a model worth checking out.