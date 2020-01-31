No Comments

Three Items to Improve Commuting in the Winter

Photo: The News Wheel

You know your car is ready for your winter commute when you have the motley collection of an ice scraper, a portable shovel, kitty litter or a bag of sand, emergency car kit, a portable air compressor and battery charger in the cabin. But, what about you? To make your winter travel more comfortable, be sure to bring along the following accessories.

Smartphone-compatible gloves

Most likely, a walk from work to the car will include a quick phone check. If your gloves don’t work on your touch screen, you’ll have to expose your skin to the blustery elements.

“You’ll want ones that actually work, which is why you should get the Harrms Leather Gloves, which came out on top in our test of touch screen gloves. Every finger on the leather pair has touch screen sensitivity — not just the thumb and index finger — so you can do almost everything you might normally do with your bare hands with the gloves,” advises Reviewed.com writer Sara Hendricks.

Umbrella

It’s inevitable that rain or snow or a combination of both will fall at the worst time — on your walk between your car and your workplace. An umbrella can be your best defense against Mother Nature’s worst. Always keep one in the car.

“Our favorite is the Davek Solo umbrella, which has an automatic open-and-close button, a wind-resistant fiberglass frame, and a wide cover that kept our testers almost entirely dry during a mile-long walk in the rain,” writes Hendricks.

Work-appropriate, yet supportive shoes

Rain and snow boots will protect your feet as you splash through puddles or crunch through snow. These weather-heavy boots will be uncomfortable to wear all day in the office. A pair of flats, loafers, or sneakers (if allowed in your company’s dress code) you can change into is a better option than your heavy boots.

