Three Stellantis Models Make Best Diesel Vehicles List

2021 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

Photo: FCA

If you prefer diesel to power your new vehicle, you have three well-equipped, adventure-ready options from automotive brand Stellantis. The 2021 Jeep Gladiator, 2021 Jeep Wrangler, and 2021 Ram 1500 secured spots on U.S. News & World Report’s list of the 15 Best Diesel Vehicles of 2021.

Diesel power delivers better fuel economy, can last longer, and offers a more responsive driving performance compared to gas-powered vehicles, according to U.S. News & World Report writer Jim Gorzelany.

The noteworthy benefits and consumer demand may have contributed to automakers including more diesel engines in their lineups, three of which from Stellantis, have earned favor from U.S. News.

2021 Jeep Gladiator

The unique Gladiator combines the rugged aesthetics and outdoor adventure DNA of the Jeep brand with the practicalities of a pickup truck. It also features an available 3.0-liter EcoDiesel V6 paired to an automatic transmission with ratings of 260 horsepower and 442 lb-ft of torque, a best-in-class rating. When properly equipped and powered with this engine, the 2021 Gladiator can tow a maximum 6,500 pounds.

“Though the Gladiator is otherwise something of a gas-guzzler, the diesel is EPA-rated at a decent 22 mpg in the city and 28 mpg on the highway,” adds Gorzelany.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

2021 Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 392

Photo: FCA

The 2021 Jeep Wrangler offers the same EcoDiesel V6 engine as the Gladiator does. You’ll have to choose the four-door model of the Wrangler if you want diesel power.

2021 Ram 1500

The 2021 Ram 1500 Big Horn

Photo: FCA

With the available 3.0-liter turbo-diesel engine under the hood of the 2021 Ram 1500, you have access to massive towing capability — 12,560 pounds. The engine also nets a responsive performance with ratings of 260 horsepower and 480 lb-ft of torque. The powerful diesel engine isn’t the only element that earned praise from the pub, though.

“The Ram 1500 is a fantastic full-size pickup truck. The exterior styling is expectedly brash, while its cabin is especially roomy, handsome, and well-finished,” according to Gorzelany.

With diesel power, these models offer powerful, responsive, and fuel-efficient performances.