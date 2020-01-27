No Comments

Tips for Boosting Your Rideshare Earnings

It’s easy to be a great rideshare driver when you apply these simple strategies.

Photo: Pkg203

Whether you’re new to being a rideshare driver or have had this gig for a few years, there’s always something new to learn — especially when it comes to upping your game. Here are some simple ways you can earn more on drives.

Save Some Cash: Take advantage of these car battery deals

Snacks and drinks

Stay hydrated while on the job, so you can avoid making unnecessary stops

Photo: Pixabay

Pack snacks and bottled water to stay hydrated when you’re on the clock. This will help you avoid wasting time (and money) by making pit stops for these items when you could be nabbing new passengers. And consider keeping snacks and water on hand for passengers, if your budget allows. Tourists and locals alike will appreciate this “extra” — especially on a hot day.

Avoid the hotspots

Use the passenger app of the rideshare service you drive for. This will give you a better idea of how many rideshare drivers are available for a given area, so you can seek out a less popular area when looking for new passengers.

Opt for a central area

Avoid driving in circles or driving too far out of the way for passengers. Instead, stick to a centralized region. This will save you on gas — and spare you the frustration of having a rideshare user cancel the ride because you’re taking too long to get to their location.

Help with luggage

Helping passengers with luggage is an easy way to boost your tips

Photo: congerdesign

Not all rideshare drivers are willing to help passengers with suitcases. Go the extra mile and help travelers load and unload any baggage. It’s a great way to increase tips from tourists and traveling business people.

Leverage the surge

Rideshare services calculate surge fares based on the ratio of people logged into the passenger app. Use this to your advantage by logging out of the driver app and logging into the passenger app. Wait until you reach the surge area to log back into the driver app.

Budget Buys: Discover the perks of going with an older vehicle