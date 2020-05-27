No Comments

Tips for Caring for Your Unused Car

Photo: Toyota Canada

If you are respecting social distancing guidelines, odds are you are using your car a lot less. And while that’s good for your health and the fight against the spread of COVID-19, it’s not so good for your car. The following tips can help keep your unused car in good shape. You may also find this advice useful if you own a car you do not often drive in general, regardless of pandemics!

Go on a 20-minute weekly drive

According to Bryon Stemler, national manager of product quality and service support for Toyota Canada, the best thing you can do to ensure your car remains in good working order is to take it for a 20-minute drive once per week.

This has a positive effect on many of your car’s most important components. It will keep the battery charged and healthy, prevent flat spots from developing on the tires, and keep the brakes from corroding. It will also prevent the drive belts and other rubber components from drying. Stemler also says you should use the washer function to spray the windshield and work the blades during that 20-minute drive. Just make sure not to use the wipers on dry windows.

Don’t idle

Some people believe that turning on their car and letting it idle for a while can help keep it in good working order, but this is not recommended. Idling doesn’t ensure that moving parts get the workout they need. In fact, it’s more likely to have a negative effect as it generates excessive tailpipe emissions. This can be a health hazard and should never be done in an enclosed or poorly ventilated area.

Remember gasoline has a shelf life

Did you know that gasoline can go stale? Some of the chemicals that make up gasoline will evaporate in as little as three months, causing all sorts of engine performance issues ranging from stalling and lack of power to failure to start. Additionally, an unused car parked for a long time may develop moisture in the fuel tank, which can mix with the fuel and further impair performance.

Store inside or clean periodically

The weather and other exterior elements like tree sap, bird droppings, and dead insects will damage your car’s exterior over time. If you care about the appearance of your car and its bodywork’s physical integrity, you should store it inside. If that’s not possible, clean it periodically.

Watch for animals

Animals love to take refuge in cars that have been parked for a long time. One of the ways to avoid this is to watch where you park. Avoid grass, bushes, and garbage, and look out for signs of rodents like nibbled paper or droppings. If your car has been parked in the same spot for over a week, it’s advisable to tap on the hood before starting the engine. This will scare off animals hiding in the engine compartment and save the both of you a nasty surprise.

Remember, your car needs care whether you use it or not. If you’re stuck at home because of COVID-19 or you simply do not need to use your car right now, these tips can help it stay in good working order for when you do.