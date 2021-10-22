No Comments

How To Clean a Sticky Steering Wheel

Your leather steering wheel can become sticky for a number of reasons, from repeatedly touching it with sweaty hands to often leaving your car out in the sun. No matter the cause, if you’re tired of having a sticky steering wheel, follow these tips for properly cleaning it.

More Car Care Tips: Ways to keep your car in good condition

Scrub the wheel

Purchase a degreaser if you don’t have one already, and apply it on a stiff bristle brush. If you were to apply it right on the steering wheel instead, you could end up with excess degreaser getting into other areas. When cleaning the wheel, scrub one small area at a time before moving on to the next section. Remember not to brush too hard, or you could damage the wheel and cause more issues for yourself.

Wipe it down

Once you have thoroughly cleaned an area of the steering wheel, use a disposable shop towel to wipe it off, removing any remaining cleaner. It’s best to do this after cleaning each section rather than waiting to wipe off the entire wheel at the end. The residue may dry and be a challenge to remove if you wait too long.

Add protection

With the steering wheel completely dry and no longer sticky, now is the time to apply a UV protectant. This can help prevent the wheel from getting sticky again, but you’ll need to reapply it every so often for it to be effective. It’s also a good idea to regularly clean the wheel with a leather cleaner and brush, which can get rid of the dirt you bring in over time. Then, use a leather conditioner for extra protection.

By following these few simple steps, your steering wheel can feel good as new again. And if your wheel is not only sticky but also peeling, check out some of our tips for fixing a peeling wheel too.