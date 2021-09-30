No Comments

Tips for Dealing With a Peeling Steering Wheel

A peeling or cracking steering wheel is not a great sight. If you want to get your car’s steering wheel looking like new again, be sure to keep the following tips in mind.

Keep Your Car in Good Shape: What to know about changing your oil

Know the cause

Before you take care of the steering wheel, it’s a good idea to think about why it started peeling in the first place so that you can prevent this issue from occurring again. Over the course of your vehicle ownership, your hands have been transferring dirt and grime to the wheel. Eventually, this has caused cracks to form in the leather. While you can’t always drive with completely dirt-free hands, you can prevent cracks by routinely using a leather conditioner.

The sun can also wear down the leather, which is why it’s smart to use a steering wheel cover or windshield sunshade for your car. An easier solution is to park in a garage or in the shade whenever possible.

Consider replacing it

If you’re tired of feeling cracked leather under your hands, one option is to replace the steering wheel. This is a great choice if you don’t want to put a lot of time and effort into fixing the current wheel. However, it’s worth noting that steering wheel replacements can be expensive.

Restore it

If you want to keep your current steering wheel, you can pay an expert to restore it or do so yourself. Before handling the restoration yourself, be sure to thoroughly cover the rest of your car’s interior with sheets or towels. Then, clean the steering wheel with a leather cleaner and a brush, removing the peeling leather as you do.

Once it’s clean, pack the cracks with leather filler using a sponge. Let the leather filler dry and then smooth out all of the leather with 600-1200 grit sandpaper. When the steering wheel feels smooth, apply a dye so that the leather is all the same color.

By following these steps, you can make your steering wheel look and feel as good as new.