Tips for Driving Your New Puppy Home

Keep your puppy safe on the drive home with a little forethought and prep

Spring is a great time to bring home a new (furry) addition to your family. Some people are taking advantage of the extra time spent at home during the quarantine to adopt a puppy. If you’re about to make this life-long commitment sometime in the near future, here are some tips to keep your puppy safe and happy on the drive home.

Pack toys

Toys will help your new puppy stay occupied in the car

Photo: Elena Rogulina via Pixabay

Bring along some toys for your new puppy, since they’ll likely want to do some chewing on the journey home. (Kong toys, rope chews, or rawhide bones are a few options to try.) This will help reduce the chance that they’ll chew on a seatbelt or other part of your vehicle.

Protect the seats

Invest in some seat protectors for your vehicle — especially for whichever seat you plan on placing your puppy in for the ride home. This will help protect the upholstery from potential pee or poo stains, as well as any dog hair.

If your puppy will be riding in the backseat, you might want to go with a hammock-style cover to keep them secure. This will keep them from falling to the floor of the vehicle if there’s a sudden bump or sharp turn during the drive.

Bring along a friend

If you can, it’s usually best to bring along a friend to hold the dog in the backseat or front passenger seat. This will ensure that you can focus fully on the task of driving instead of worrying about whether your pup feels safe and comfortable during the drive.

If for whatever reason you’re solo when driving your pooch home, make sure to bring along a crate. It will prevent them from going near your feet and the pedal area while driving, which can be dangerous for both of you.

Bathroom breaks

Bring a leash for your puppy so you can stop for a bathroom break on the way home

Photo: Pixabay

Make sure your new dog has a chance to go to the bathroom before the drive. If you’ll be on the road for a while before you get home, stop at a rest area or park for an additional bathroom break or two, to help prevent any accidents in the car.

Keep the cabin comfortable

Last, but not least, make sure your cabin is set at a comfortable temperature for your dog. Puppies don’t thermoregulate well, which means that they are prone to hypo- and hyperthermia.

Prep your vehicle for your puppy even more by investing in one of these nifty accessories. And refresh yourself on these strategies for removing dog hair from car seats, especially if you’ll be adopting a breed that sheds a lot.

