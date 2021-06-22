No Comments

Tips for Fast Cleaning Your Car

Although harsh chemicals or products specially designed for automotive needs are effective, they are not the only way to get your car clean. Solutions and products you already have on hand can make a major difference in the look of your vehicle. And, the following tips will help you get the job done in no time.

Deodorize carpets and upholstery

You may already apply this trick to deodorize your house’s carpets, but it works well inside your car’s cabin, too. Sprinkle a dusting of baking soda onto your carpeted floor mats and cloth upholstery. Let it sit while you are taking care of the rest of the following tasks, and then vacuum it up.

Shine up the dash

Mix up a concoction of one part lemon juice and two parts of olive oil to address the grime, dirt, or dust on your car interior’s hard and vinyl surfaces, advises YourMechanic.com writer Joyce Morse.

Or, the instrument panel can look like new with a swipe of a clean micro-fiber cloth, according to HGTV.com.

See clearly

Window cleaners will definitely shine up your windows, but the harsh smell can be irritating to your senses. To get a streak-free shine on your windows and effectively remove dirt, dust, and grime, reach for some all-purpose cleaners like water, vinegar, and alcohol.

“Make a window cleaner of one cup of water, one-half cup of vinegar, and one-fourth cup of alcohol. Mix and put in a spray bottle,” Morse advises.

For sticky bug splatter, you can use plain vinegar to remove it, she adds.

Be prepared for future messes

A fast way to take care of spills is to be prepared for the inevitable mess.

“Keep a towel under your seat to quickly clean up spills on fabric upholstery. Instead of rubbing the spill, try pressing down with the towel to soak it up,” advises HGTV.com.

Regular cleanings will also help reduce your cleaning time. Don’t wait until your car is a mess or caked in dirt. If you clean regularly, the chore will be less strenuous.