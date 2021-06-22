No Comments

Tips for Recycling Motor Oil

Photo: The News Wheel

Automotive waste is a serious blight on the environment. But, one component, motor oil, can be recycled, offering an eco-friendly approach to an essential part of automotive care.

“On top of its own toxicity, used motor oil may be contaminated with dangerous toxins such as benzene, toluene, ethylbenzene, and xylene, as well as lesser-known contaminants like methyl tert-butyl ether (MTBE), a flammable, skin-irritating gasoline additive,” according to TreeHugger.com writer Russell McLendon.

The good news is that outsourcing your oil change to your dealership service department or local mechanic has benefits for both you and the environment. According to McLendon, automotive technicians typically take on the responsibility of recycling your used oil.

If you prefer to handle oil changes on your own, you can still recycle the motor oil. Just follow these steps from Earth911.com.

Use a container to collect the oil that drains from your engine and then transfer it to a secure spill-proof plastic container with a seal. Avoid mixing any other fluids in with the oil, as oil mixed with substances such as antifreeze or brake fluid cannot be recycled.

“Close the container tightly, and if you aren’t recycling the oil immediately, store it somewhere away from heat, water, sunlight, kids, and pets, advises McLendon.

When you are ready to recycle your used motor oil, find a local recycling facility that accepts the substance. A resource for facilities can be found at iRecycleOil. According to Earth911.com, five gallons is usually the maximum amount a facility will accept at one time.

If there is not a recycling facility near you that accepts used motor oil, McLendon suggests checking with auto parts stores or service stations. These locations may charge a fee, though.

“You might also want to ask your local waste management authority about hazardous waste collection events, or if used motor oil can be collected with curbside recycling,” he adds. “If so, find out the packaging requirements for used oil collection; don’t just toss it in the recycling bin.”

Although it adds a few extra steps to your DIY oil change, it is important to recycle your used motor oil properly.