Tips for Selecting an Eco-Friendly Garage Door

Some garage doors are more sustainable and energy-saving than others

Photo: Scott Donald via Pixabay

Switching to an electric vehicle isn’t the only way to “go green” when it comes to vehicle ownership. You can also swap out your conventional garage door for a more eco-friendly one. Here are some helpful tips for choosing a “greener” garage door.

Qualities to look for in an eco-friendly garage door

Energy efficient

Energy efficiency is key when choosing a green garage door. Make sure to go with one that’s well-insulated. Per Garage Envy, wood and steel are excellent materials for your eco-friendly garage door. Wooden doors are sealed with wax or resin for increased weather resistance, while steel garage doors are naturally great at keeping out the elements due to its density and weight.

Aluminum isn’t typically a great choice when it comes to insulation. But you can add insulation to it to make it a bit more energy efficient.

You’ll also want to invest in high-quality weatherstripping to further enhance your garage’s ability to seal out precipitation and extreme temperatures. This will help increase your garage door’s shelf life, as Creative Door confirms.

Built from sustainable materials

Garage Envy suggests picking a garage door made out of recycled steel or reclaimed wood, to save the energy and resources necessary for making a brand-new door. In addition, choose a product made by an eco-friendly manufacturer using sustainable methods, as Creative Door recommends.

You’ll also want to invest in a design that’s well-built, so it lasts for many years to come before you need to replace it. Per Garage Envy, another quality to look for is recyclability, so you can minimize waste when it comes time for a new garage door in the future.

Two more things to consider

Select an energy-saving door opener

When shopping for your environmentally-friendly garage door, don’t forget to “think green” when it comes to choosing a door opener. Garage Envy suggests going with an opener that conserves power when it’s not in use. You can also take it one step further by going with a solar-powered opener.

Recycle your old door

Consult your current garage door’s manual for instructions on recycling it. Per Creative Door, at least some of the door’s parts can usually be recycled, if not all of it. You could also browse the internet for ways to repurpose your old garage door.

