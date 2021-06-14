No Comments

Tips for Transporting Your Vehicle by Ferry

Whether you’re traveling to a scenic island or another country, if you need to transport your car across a body of water, you’ll need the services of a ferry. While it may seem simple to load your vehicle onto a vessel, there are a few factors to keep in mind to ensure an easy trip. Here’s what you can do to make the journey run as smoothly as possible.

Preparation

First, make sure all of your and your car’s paperwork is up to date. Make sure your license, registration, insurance card, and passport (if applicable) aren’t expired — and will still be valid throughout the length of your stay. You’ll also want to purchase your ferry tickets in advance, instead of hoping to squeeze in when you show up. It’s also a good idea to schedule a checkup for your vehicle before you take your trip, since you don’t want to find your vehicle immobilized when it’s time to depart the ferry. And if you’ll be taking a longer journey, consider bringing a travel bag with necessities for a long or overnight stay. You might also want to consider bringing a pair of sunglasses, some sunscreen, a windbreaker, and non-slip shoes, since the deck of a ferry can be bright, windy, and wet.

Boarding procedures

Boarding procedures can vary by the type and location of vessel you’re riding. However, a few rules apply. Minimize distractions, drive slowly, and stay aware of both crew members and signs posted along your route. You’ll have to follow the cues of the crew members to find your spot and park your vehicle properly.

Consider your comfort

You may be wondering if you can stay in your vehicle while it’s being ferried. The answer depends on the length of your ride. If you’re only traveling for around 15 minutes, you’ll probably be allowed to hang out in your car. According to Ferry Spots.com, if your ferry doesn’t have a roof, you’ll probably be staying in your vehicle. However, on longer trips, you may have to leave your car and head over to a cabin, a waiting room, or even the deck of the boat. If you’ve packed a travel bag, make sure to snag it before leaving your car. You’ll want to have access to the clothes, accessories, and entertainment you need to keep yourself and your passengers comfortable during the ride.

