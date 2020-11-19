No Comments

Tips to Help Your Dog Love Car Rides

Just because your dog isn’t a fan of riding in the car now, doesn’t mean he has to hate car rides forever. There are ways to transform your dog’s hatred or anxiety of car rides into love or at least tolerable affection for the open road.

“Teaching your dog to like car rides is about making him feel comfortable and repeating the process, so he knows that he is safe and you are with him,” according to WagWalking.com. “He will also know if the journey is not fun, at least there will be a reward at the end of the trip.

Comfort

Your pup’s comfort is key to him enjoying the car ride, so that means you need to transform your cabin into a dog-friendly sanctuary. He needs a soft place to rest his weary and anxious body, so bring a blanket or his bed. He’ll need a security blanket, too, so don’t forget his favorite toy or toys.

“When you’re gearing up for a long ride in the car with your dog, tune into a calming classical or soft indie playlist to help relax them a bit as you drive,” suggests Bustle.com writer Jordan Bissell.

Safety

It isn’t safe for you or your dog if he’s able to roam free while you’re driving. Just like you use your seatbelt, he needs a safety harness or seatbelt approved for dogs. If you prefer he travel in a dog carrier or crate, deck it out with a soft blanket or bed to help him feel more comfortable.

Bribes

If your dog has a nervous stomach, it’s probably best not to feed him treats while you’re on the go. But, definitely pack treats so you can reward him when you arrive at your destination.

Fun destinations

Even though it’s all about the journey, for an anxious pup, it’s all about the journey being over. Even though there will be an inevitable trip to the vet, you can help your dog associate car rides with fun places by taking him to fun places.

It may take time, but it will be worth the effort to help your pup enjoy riding in the car. Start slowly and do everything you can to make the ride comfortable, safe, and enjoyable for your dog.