Tips for Transporting your Thanksgiving Dishes

Ah, Thanksgiving — that glorious day when we can eat all the carbs, try every kind of dessert possible, and fall asleep in front of the TV with no judgment. Oh, and be thankful for everything we have, of course. Thanksgiving is one of America’s favorite holidays, and dinners range from the basic to the extravagant, depending on your family. If your crew is going with a potluck theme this year, check out our tips for transporting your Thanksgiving dishes to ensure your delicious grub makes it to its destination in one piece.

Casserole dish

If your contribution to Thanksgiving dinner is contained in a casserole dish, your typical options are to have your passenger carry it on his or her lap (which can burn), or to place it on the floor (where it can spill and make a mess). Instead, invest in a travel casserole dish to make transportation easier. If you don’t want to spend the money on something you’ll rarely use, place the casserole dish in a laundry basket or tote bag lined with towels instead, and place it in the trunk. Make sure you wedge it in securely to prevent it from sliding around!

Slow cooker

You’ve made your famous green bean casserole in your slow cooker, but now you’re faced with the dilemma of how to get it from your place to your host’s house. Many slow cookers are sold with locking lids, which make them perfect for transportation. If yours is more old school, tape the lid down to keep it in place while you drive. Wedge the slow cooker in securely behind your seat or the front passenger seat to prevent it flying forward and hitting you in case of an accident — slow cookers are heavy creatures, and could cause some pretty serious injuries.

Turkey

If you’ve volunteered to bring the turkey this year, trying to get it from point A to point B can make you feel angry and resentful. First, make sure the turkey is fully cooked before transferring it to your vehicle — a turkey which is cooked halfway at home, and then finished off at your host’s house can give your guests food poisoning, so instead of fighting for space on the couch to watch the game after dinner they’re fighting for space on the toilet. Once cooked, place your turkey in the warmest part of your car, where it’ll stay warm for up to an hour of drive time. If traveling for more than an hour, consider carving your turkey at home and letting it cool, then reheating it once you arrive at your destination.

No matter what you bring to the table this Thanksgiving, the important part is that you arrive in one piece. Since the roads are crazy during the holidays (and can easily be slick and slippery), make sure you’re driving carefully regardless of what food you’re transporting.