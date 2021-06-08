No Comments

6 Tips for Walking Safely in the Dark

Walking is a great way to get in some exercise and take a break from the stress of everyday life. As a parent of young kids, daily walks or runs are my time to unwind after the kids are in bed (or before they wake up) and get some much-needed fresh air. But often, that means I am walking when it’s dark outside and I am less visible to cars and other traffic. Luckily, there are a few things I (and you) can do to stay safe while walking at night.

Be Prepared: Here’s what you should include in your car’s emergency kit

Make yourself visible

There are a couple of ways you can be more easily visible to traffic while walking at night: Wearing bright, reflective clothing; and wearing or carrying lights.

Reflective clothing glows when a light, such as a car headlight, hits it. That means you’ll be more visible when you’re walking in the dark. You can also choose brightly colored clothing, such as a fluorescent yellow or orange vest, that’s easier to see than something black or grey.

In addition to wearing highly visible clothing, consider wearing or carrying a light of some kind. There are a lot of different types of lights on the market, including light vests (like Noxgear), knuckle lights, headlamps, and shoe lights, that will ensure drivers can see you while you’re walking at night.

Always face oncoming traffic

When walking, make sure you are facing oncoming traffic if there are no sidewalks. This allows you to see traffic coming toward you and react if necessary. For example, if you’re walking and it looks like an oncoming vehicle is going to be too close as it passes you, you can step to the side to make sure there’s a safe distance between you and the car. Walking facing oncoming traffic allows you to use your eyes and ears, whereas if you walk facing traffic you’re reliant on just your ears.

Walk where sidewalks or walkways are prevalent

Even with all the reflective gear and lights you can get your hands on, it can still be difficult for drivers to see pedestrians at night. Walking on predetermined walkways and sidewalks will lower the likelihood of a car not seeing you on the road.

Be alert

I love to use my walks as a time to catch up on my favorite true crime podcasts or listen to some tunes, but when walking at night I leave my headphones at home. That’s because walking with headphones makes it harder to stay in tune with what’s going on around you. That means you may not realize a car is driving too close to you or you may not notice a bicycle coming up behind you. It’s better to stay alert and keep your eyes and ears open when walking or running at night than to zone out and become unaware of your surroundings.

Take a phone with you

While you definitely shouldn’t stare at your phone while you’re walking, it’s a smart idea to keep it with you so you can call someone if there’s an emergency, such as you getting lost or injured. You can also use your phone to call the police if you find yourself the victim of harassment. Unfortunately, dealing with harassment is not unusual when walking or running, especially when you’re female and especially at night.

Safety First: Tips for driving safely in the rain

Walk with another person

If at all possible, try to take someone else with you if you’re walking at night. There is safety in numbers and a driver is more likely to notice a group of people than a singular person. Additionally, if you’re concerned about walking alone and facing harassment, being in a group can dissuade would-be attackers from making a move.

Don’t have a crew to meet you? Take a dog! Don’t have a dog? See if you can walk a friend or neighbor’s dog for them!

Walking at night can be a time to unwind and relax while also getting in some exercise. By following these tips, you can make sure your nighttime strolls are as safe as possible.