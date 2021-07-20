Top 4 Remote Control Cars for Toddlers
It’s never too early to start a life-long love for remote control cars. Here are four RC cars that toy manufacturers designed with your toddler in mind.
BeebeeRun Cartoon RC Car
This colorful RC car comes with three different drivers — a bear, cat, and rabbit — that your little one can switch between. An intuitively designed remote makes it easy for small hands to operate the car and control the music. At the time of writing, this RC car set is available on Amazon for $15.99.
JOYIN RC Cars
A great choice for your child’s first RC car experience, JOYIN RC Cars conveniently comes with two vehicles that each have their own remote, so both of you can have some fun. The controllers have an ergonomic design that’s easy for young ones to hold as they develop finger strength and flexibility while using the toy. As of now, you can purchase the cars via Amazon for $22.99.
MaxTronic Amphibious RC Car
If your toddler likes to play rough with their toys, go with this amphibious off-road RC car from MaxTronic. It’s 100-percent waterproof and can travel over a variety of terrain, so your child can drive it through puddles, over gravel, and in the grass without shortening the shelf life. Add on 360-degree spin and 180-degree flip capabilities and you get one rugged RC car that promises to weather your toddler’s play sessions for many days to come. This RC car is currently available through Amazon for under $35.
LBLA RC Construction Vehicles
For the toddler that’s more interested in construction trucks than conventional cars, this RC vehicle set from LBLA should suit. The set comes with the parts needed to build five different types of construction vehicles: a cement mixer, dumper, excavator, crane, and container trucks. The four-button remote is simple to use and the vehicle parts have round edges for safe play. At the time of writing, you can purchase the set from Amazon for $15.99.
Besides RC cars, reading car-themed books is another good way to get toddlers interested in autos. And check out these fun children’s songs about cars that you can add to your toddler’s playlist for family commutes and road trips.
Whitney Russell is a current resident of Dayton, though her spirit can be found beach-bumming in Puerto Rico (the land of her half-Puerto Rican heritage). When not adventuring through the exciting world of car news, she can be found hiking with her husband and their two dogs, visiting nephews and nieces, discovering new memes, thrifting, decorating, crafting, woodburning, researching random things, and escaping into a great movie. See more articles by Whitney.