Top 4 Weird Car Laws in Iowa
If you’re driving in the Hawkeye State, it’s wise to familiarize yourself with a few of these weird car-related rules. Here are four protocols you should know to make sure you stay on the right side of the law.
Avoid selling these vehicles on a Sunday
If you’re a car dealership or a car owner that’s thinking of selling an automobile or RV on a Sunday, think again. This action is unlawful within Iowa state boundaries, according to USA Today.
Don’t throw this item out of the window in Mount Vernon
If you’re driving through Mount Vernon, avoid throwing your Red Ryder BB gun onto the highway, as Schumacher Cargo Logistics confirms. (You’ve got to wonder if this law was established to protect the sensibilities of “A Christmas Story” fans in the area…)
Permission for missile-launching
According to StupidLaws.com, it’s illegal to throw bricks or stones onto a highway, without securing written permission from the City Council. In a similar vein, you’ll also need the Council’s approval before firing missiles onto a road. (This includes firing rifles, shooting arrows, and launching slingshots, if you were curious…)
Respect the dead
Iowa law prohibits using a dead person’s license plate or their handicapped parking sign, as Only In Your State contributor Michaela Kendall confirms. (Just in case you were thinking of committing this random offense…)
