Top 4 Weird Car Laws in Iowa

Enjoy the pastoral views and beware of bizarre laws in Iowa

Photo: Pixabay

If you’re driving in the Hawkeye State, it’s wise to familiarize yourself with a few of these weird car-related rules. Here are four protocols you should know to make sure you stay on the right side of the law.

Avoid selling these vehicles on a Sunday

Don’t sell your car on a Sunday in Iowa

Photo: The News Wheel

If you’re a car dealership or a car owner that’s thinking of selling an automobile or RV on a Sunday, think again. This action is unlawful within Iowa state boundaries, according to USA Today.

Don’t throw this item out of the window in Mount Vernon

If you’re driving through Mount Vernon, avoid throwing your Red Ryder BB gun onto the highway, as Schumacher Cargo Logistics confirms. (You’ve got to wonder if this law was established to protect the sensibilities of “A Christmas Story” fans in the area…)

Permission for missile-launching

Gain City Council’s written permission before throwing objects onto Iowa roads

Photo: Clker-Free-Vector-Images via Pixabay

According to StupidLaws.com, it’s illegal to throw bricks or stones onto a highway, without securing written permission from the City Council. In a similar vein, you’ll also need the Council’s approval before firing missiles onto a road. (This includes firing rifles, shooting arrows, and launching slingshots, if you were curious…)

Respect the dead

Iowa law prohibits using a dead person’s license plate or their handicapped parking sign, as Only In Your State contributor Michaela Kendall confirms. (Just in case you were thinking of committing this random offense…)

While you'll want to avoid these few transgressions in Iowa, there are a few things that we encourage you to do in this state. Start by taking one of these stunning scenic drives to experience the natural beauty of the Hawkeye State. Then travel to Avoca for a glimpse of the iconic VW Beetle Spider structure. You can also stop in Walcott to grab a snack and souvenir inside of the Iowa 80 Truckstop, known as the largest truck stop in the world.

