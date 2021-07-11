No Comments

Top 5 Kid Songs About Cars

Auto-themed songs are a great way to help feed your kid’s passion for cars

Photo: Pixabay

It’s never too early to start cultivating a child’s passion for vehicles. Here are five fun songs about cars that are sure to delight your young ones.

“Little Broken Truck” — Caspar Babypants

The folky, acoustic vibe of Caspar Babypants’ “Little Broken Truck” song tells the tale of a nostalgic, broken-down pickup. The truck reminisces about the drives and tows he used to make before running out of gas and getting stuck. With its delightful utterances of “beep beep beep!” and its incorporation of children’s voices, the chorus is sure to get stuck in your head.

“The Car Color Song” — CoComelon

Many youngsters enjoy sing-a-longs featured on the popular show CoComelon. “The Car Color Song” is a great way to teach kids about colors — and teach them which vehicles tend to be associated with certain shades.

“Butterfly Driving a Truck” — Caspar Babypants

This catchy tune revolves around the delightfully unexpected image of a butterfly driving a semi-truck. With a cup of coffee in hand, the butterfly seems like the most chill truck driver you’d ever meet as it transports its load past highway signs and a greasy spoon to the backdrop of citizens band radio.

“Baby Car” — Pinkfong

Can’t get enough of “Baby Shark”? Check out Pinkfong’s car-themed version of this popular hit. The lyrics swap out a shark family for a car family, replacing the “doo-doo-doo” reiterations with vehicle sounds (“boom-boom, vroom-vroom”). It even includes a stanza about going for a drive and another one about monster trucks to further boost kids’ excitement about cars.

“Drivin’ in My Car” — Ralph’s World

Need an alternative to “The Wheels On The Bus”? This song is a great way to teach young kids about different car parts and the sounds that they make. From car horns to wiper blades to mufflers, “Drivin’ in My Car” is the perfect road trip tune whether you’re driving to the destination mentioned in the lyrics (Minneapolis) or somewhere else.

