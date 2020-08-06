Top 5 Weird Car Laws in Mississippi
If you’re planning a road trip to Mississippi, it’s important to scout out which attractions you’ll want to explore as well as where to spend the night and sample the local cuisine. It’s also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the state’s traffic rules — especially since it has some bizarre car-related laws like these ones.
Keep your beard on Main Street
If you have the urge to shave your facial hair in the middle of Main Street in Tylertown, you’ll have to find a different road. Or just keep sporting your five o’clock shadow for a bit longer.
Golf carts on public streets
If you’re a fan of playing 18 holes on the weekends, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with this weird law. According to JustPark.com, it’s illegal to drive a golf cart on public roads within Mississippi state limits.
No honking in Oxford
If you’re driving through Oxford, MS, refrain from using your vehicle’s horn. Nationwide confirms that horn honking is prohibited in this town because it might scare the horses who live there.
Truckers beware
It’s OK to drive your truck in the town of Brandon — just make sure you avoid blocking a pedestrian’s path with it. (Though, if you absolutely must find some way to intercept a pedestrian, go with a large obstacle like a suitcase or a truckload of Nutella.
(Some) drinking while driving
Mississippi is the only state where it’s legal to drink while driving, as Atlas Mobile Technologies confirms. Though, the state does require drivers to stay under the 0.08 percent blood alcohol content limit to avoid getting a DUI. (Though, we here at The News Wheel encourage you to drive sober. Driving even after you’ve had just a couple of drinks can be hazardous for yourself and others on the road.)
Need inspiration for your Mississippi itinerary? Here are three scenic drives worth taking. And check out these off-road parks for an adrenaline rush.
