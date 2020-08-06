No Comments

Top 5 Weird Car Laws in Mississippi

Enjoy the scenic views of Mississippi while staying on the right side of the law

Photo: James Cheney via Pixabay

If you’re planning a road trip to Mississippi, it’s important to scout out which attractions you’ll want to explore as well as where to spend the night and sample the local cuisine. It’s also a good idea to familiarize yourself with the state’s traffic rules — especially since it has some bizarre car-related laws like these ones.

Keep your beard on Main Street

Don’t shave on Main Street if you’re traveling through Tylertown, MS

Photo: stokpic via Pixabay

If you have the urge to shave your facial hair in the middle of Main Street in Tylertown, you’ll have to find a different road. Or just keep sporting your five o’clock shadow for a bit longer.

Golf carts on public streets

If you’re a fan of playing 18 holes on the weekends, you’ll want to familiarize yourself with this weird law. According to JustPark.com, it’s illegal to drive a golf cart on public roads within Mississippi state limits.

No honking in Oxford

If you’re driving through Oxford, MS, refrain from using your vehicle’s horn. Nationwide confirms that horn honking is prohibited in this town because it might scare the horses who live there.

Truckers beware

Photo: The News Wheel

It’s OK to drive your truck in the town of Brandon — just make sure you avoid blocking a pedestrian’s path with it. (Though, if you absolutely must find some way to intercept a pedestrian, go with a large obstacle like a suitcase or a truckload of Nutella.

(Some) drinking while driving

Mississippi is the only state where it’s legal to drink while driving, as Atlas Mobile Technologies confirms. Though, the state does require drivers to stay under the 0.08 percent blood alcohol content limit to avoid getting a DUI. (Though, we here at The News Wheel encourage you to drive sober. Driving even after you’ve had just a couple of drinks can be hazardous for yourself and others on the road.)

