Top 6 Weird Car Laws in Florida

If you’re planning a visit to the Sunshine State this summer before the school season starts, or this fall to experience The Haunted Road drive-thru Halloween attraction, make sure to familiarize yourself with Florida’s road rules. It’s also wise to review the state’s weird car-related rules so you can avoid getting any citations during your travels.

Cemetery smarts

Drive through cemeteries with caution if you’re in Florida

Photo: Joggie via Pixabay

When driving through a cemetery, make sure to keep your vehicle far away from any tombstones. It’s illegal to drive over a gravesite or park on top of one.

Truck tips

If you drive a truck in Cape Coral, you’ll want to park it out of sight in a garage. Parking it on the driveway or in front of your house is prohibited.

Parking meters

When paying for public parking, you can rest assured that the parking fee will be the same price that the state charges if you were to tie an elephant to that parking meter. (This rule definitely makes us wonder whether there’s an unspoken chapter in Florida’s transportation history that no one talks about…)

Car storage

If you’re not going to be driving your car frequently in Daytona Beach, you’ll want to store it in the garage or another safe place. Storing an unused vehicle on public or private property is taboo.

Beware of pedestrians

You could pay a fine in Sarasota if you accidentally hit a pedestrian with your car

Photo: Free-Photos via Pixabay

While pedestrian safety is an important concern for many U.S. cities, Sarasota takes it a step further. An impact with a passerby will cost you a $78 fine.

Forbidden parking areas

It might be a no-brainer but…don’t park your car on a crosswalk. Or on the edge of the curb or in the middle of an intersection. All three of these scenarios will put you on the wrong side of the law in Florida.

