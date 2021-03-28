No Comments

Top Family Games to Play in a Motorhome

One of the perks of traveling in a motorhome is the ability to use its facilities and amenities while on the go. You can sit at the dinette, seat belts fastened, and play family games to pass the time. But for the purposes of playing in a motorhome, not all games are created equal. The bumps and jolts caused by road irregularities make it difficult to play games that rely on the careful placement of pieces on a board, as these continuously get rattled around.

So we’ve put together a list of the best family games to play in a motorhome. Here they are!

Card games

There are many card games that are suitable to play in a moving motorhome. While some cards require the careful layout of cards, others do not. Popular games you can easily play even on rough roads include

Slapjack

Blackjack

Uno

Apples to Apples

Cards Against Humanity (for more mature players)

Pen-and-paper games

Most pen-and-paper games can easily be played in a motorhome as far as practicality is concerned. Just keep in mind that pens and sharpened pencils are a potential hazard in a moving vehicle. If you’re ok with that, these are some of the top pen-and-paper games you can play in a motorhome:

Tic-Tac-Toe

Paper Telephone

Pictionary

Categories

Hangman

Games that use the environment

There are many fun, family-friendly games you can play that require participants to observe the environment. “I Spy” is a classic, and we probably don’t need to explain how it works. You can also play the Alphabet Game, the object of which is to find objects on the road that start with each letter of the alphabet and getting to the letter “Z” first. There’s also the Car Color Game: everyone chooses a different color and counts the number of cars that match; and the License Plate Game, which requires passengers to identify the most license plates for points.

Ultimately, there are many games you can play in a motorhome. Just make sure to stay away from games that involve leaving potentially hazardous objects loose in the unit — for the sake of safety — or that require you to precisely place light objects on a board, like Scrabble or Monopoly — for the sake of your sanity.

How you play the games can and should vary. In fact, we would encourage you to devise your own, unique set of rules, especially for games that use the environment. It’s half of the fun!