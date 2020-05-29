No Comments

The Top 3 Rest Stops in the United States

Reading a map

Photo: Francesco Paggiaro

If you have plans to take an epic road trip across the United States, it’s a good idea to map out your journey and find some great stops along the way. For the most enjoyable experience, steer clear of grimy rest areas, and instead head to well-appointed rest stops, such as these popular options.

Iowa 80 Truckstop

Photo: Grendelkhan via CC

As the largest truck stop in the world, this location puts other rest stops to shame. Located on exit 284 in Walcott, Iowa, the Iowa 80 Truckstop has all the amenities you expect of a rest stop and then some. You can buy road trip necessities in the convenience store or grab a bite to eat in one of eight restaurants. There are also private showers available along with a workout room, dentist, and even a movie theater.

Tamarack Tourist Information Center

If you’re a fan of the arts, you’ll appreciate this family-friendly rest area on exit 45 off of I-77 in Beckley, West Virginia. The Tamarack Tourist Information Center features a fine arts gallery and a theater, where a variety of performances take place. Artisans also sell items, like jewelry, books, and pottery here.

Bear Lake Rest Area & Overlook

View of Bear Lake from the rest stop

Photo: Diogeninja via CC

Situated on Route 89 in Bear Lake, Utah, this rest stop offers some incredible views of the surrounding mountains and lake. If you want to do a bit more than just stretch your legs here, you can hike along a beautiful trail. There’s also a memorial to May Swenson, a highly praised poet born in Utah.

While you may not want to plan your entire trip around rest areas, it’s definitely worth hitting these stops on the way to your destination. If you won’t be passing any of the aforementioned stops on your road trip, be sure to research the top-rated rest stops in the states you’ll be traveling through beforehand.