Toronto Celebrates Van Gogh Exhibit with Drive-In Viewing

The COVID-19 pandemic postponed a Van Gogh show in Toronto once in May. Organizers were not going to allow it to happen again. So, they got creative.

A large Toronto warehouse serves as the art gallery’s setting. Visitors have two areas and viewing options to appreciate Van Gogh’s work. Those who were comfortable can walk the exhibit while practicing social distancing courtesy of outlined circles on the ground.

For others who do not feel safe enough with the social distancing option can still appreciate the wonders of Vincent Van Gogh, all from the safety of their vehicle.

Corey Ross, a co-producer of the Van Gogh art exhibit, told AFP staff writer Olivier Monnier the drive-in option offers a unique experience to art patrons who are scared of the virus or are especially vulnerable to the virus.

“You’ve never had an experience like this in your car,” Ross said. “The feeling is almost as if the car is floating through the art.”

Mimicking the exhibit the l’Atelier des Lumieres presented last year, the drive-in Toronto art show uses technology to project Van Gogh’s creations. The warehouse walls and floors are covered with the artist’s work. Ten cars drive in and park at a time, allowing the driver and their passengers a clear view of the Van Gogh images through the car’s windshield. Engines are turned off so patrons can enjoy the setting and appreciate the coordinated music.

Although the immersive experience, which lasts approximately 35 minutes for each drive-in patron, has earned positive feedback, the drive-in art gallery is a temporary fix.

The art hall for cars will close on August 9, but art fans who feel comfortable experiencing the exhibit on foot will have until September to check it out.