Toronto Debuts New Drive-in Venue

Concerts, movies, and corporate events have a new venue in downtown Toronto. INK Entertainment has set its drive-in stage, CityView Drive-In, on 20 Polson Street in Rebel’s parking lot, a desirable location thanks to its view of the CN Tower and Toronto skyline.

“And while it’s just started out, organizers have had two successful events, where crowds respected the spacing, stayed in their designated areas, and showed excitement by honking horns — aka the screaming and clapping of 2020 post-pandemic,” reports Daily Hive Toronto staff.

The drive-in venue is equipped to accommodate 200 vehicles. Reservations are required. Parking spots have a minimum of seven feet of distance between them. Three large LCD screens display the scheduled entertainment. Wristbands, which are handed out to each car as it arrives, designate entry into the Rebel washroom, the only acceptable motive for audience members to leave their cars during the show. Windows stay up since an FM radio frequency provides audio reception.

“The contactless experience includes concessions and merchandise that are available for online purchase and delivery straight to your car,” reports the DH Toronto staff.

Alcohol is not permitted at the venue.

Although the drive-in concert is a surprising concept, it is filling an entertainment void during the COVID-19 pandemic. It may not be the typical concert experience, but it combines the beauty of downtown Toronto and incredible artists.

“For many, a drive-in movie may be a new concept to get used to. But a drive-in concert, it is, perhaps, even stranger to imagine,” according to the DH Toronto staff. “But for a city being safe while providing entertainment, the concept is one that works, especially when we have the views (and sunsets) that we do in Toronto.”

Upcoming events include a free moving screening of Be Water on August 5, and a performance by the electronic music group, A Tribe Called Red.