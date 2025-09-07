New ‘Touch’ Driving Law Hits 33rd State with Fines Up to $250 for Hand Placement

South Carolina joins a growing list of U.S. states adopting this type of legislation, becoming the 33rd to do so. The ‘Touch’ law allows the use of hands-free tools like voice commands, phone mounts, and earpieces, but prohibits any manual interaction with devices while the vehicle is in motion. A six-month grace period has been introduced, during which drivers will only receive warnings.

The regulation is part of a broader national effort to combat distracted driving and reduce traffic incidents. As reported by The U.S. Sun, South Carolina officials expect the law to foster safer behavior and reduce reliance on handheld devices during transit.

Fines, Enforcement, and Exceptions

Under the new driving law, those caught using their phones manually while driving will face a $100 fine for a first offense. For repeat violations within three years, the penalty increases to $200 and includes two points on the driver’s license. The measure is fairly comprehensive, though first responders are exempt while performing their duties.

While the law is already in effect, enforcement will be lenient at first. Drivers have a 180-day warning period, during which violations will not result in financial penalties or points. This temporary phase was designed to allow motorists to adjust their behavior before the rules are fully applied.

Information shared by WTOC highlights that the new rule also applies when drivers are stopped at lights or in traffic, as long as the vehicle is not parked. However, use of phones is permitted for navigation, audio playback, or emergency reporting, provided the device is not being held.

Gen Z Drivers Struggle to Adapt

The policy arrives as concerns rise over driving habits among Gen Z, many of whom rely on voice-to-text, Bluetooth, and other in-car technologies. Although these features are designed to reduce manual phone use, they don’t necessarily eliminate distraction.

A survey by Talker Research, cited in The U.S. Sun, found that 68% of Gen Z drivers admit to texting or messaging while driving. Despite high usage of smart driving tech—56% use CarPlay, Drive Mode, or Android Auto—many still engage in risky multitasking: 54% eat while driving, 32% drive while fatigued, and 15% argue in the car.

Even voice-controlled systems aren’t entirely risk-free. Data from Cambridge Telematics indicates that almost one-third of crashes occur within a minute of interacting with a phone. Only 32% of Gen Z drivers wait until parked to use their phones, and the accident rate in this group is 7%, compared with 3.5% among baby boomers.

Wider Adoption of Hands-Free Laws Across the U.S.

South Carolina’s move mirrors developments in other states introducing similar bans on hand-held phone use. The U.S. Sun reports that Pennsylvania, for instance, enacted the Paul Miller’s Law in June. This legislation even forbids phone use while stopped at red lights, though penalties won’t be enforced until June 2026.

Meanwhile, Iowa began implementing its version on July 1, with fines set to start in January 2026. In Louisiana, the law went into effect just weeks before South Carolina’s, and includes steeper penalties—up to $250—for violations in school or construction zones.

Currently, 33 states, as well as the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and other U.S. territories, have some form of hands-free law. In most cases, law enforcement officers can stop and ticket drivers solely for violating phone use rules, without needing another traffic offense.