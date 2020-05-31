No Comments

Towing Capability and Fuel Economy Ratings Released for 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST

Photo: Chevrolet

Fuel efficiency and towing capability are essential factors to consider when you’re picking a full-size SUV. Chevrolet has released ratings for the well-equipped 2021 Tahoe. The full-size SUV will be bolder and bigger for 2021, offering families on the go more space, power, and style and choice of six trim levels.

Standard power

When powered by the standard 5.3-liter EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management, the 2021 Tahoe equipped with 2WD or 4WD earn EPA-estimated fuel ratings of 16 mpg in the city, 20 mpg on the highway, and an 18 mpg combined rating. The 5.3-liter V8 is paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission and generates 355 horsepower and 383 lb-ft of torque.

Available power

Opt for the available 6.2-liter EcoTec3 V8 with Dynamic Fuel Management engine and the 2021 Tahoe equipped with 2WD earns EPA-estimated fuel ratings of 15 mpg in the city, 20 mpg on the highway, and a combined rating of 17 mpg. A 2021 Tahoe equipped with 4WD will earn 14 mpg in the city, 19 mpg on the highway, and a combined rating of 16 mpg. The 6.2-liter V8 is also paired to a 10-speed automatic transmission. This powertrain creates 420 horsepower and 460 lb-ft of torque.

A Duramax 3.0-liter Turbo-Diesel engine will be available at a later date — EPA ratings haven’t been released yet.

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe

Photo: Chevrolet

Towing capability

The 5.3-liter V8 enables a properly-equipped 2021 Tahoe a maximum towing capacity of 7,900 pounds. This rating applies to 2WD models. You’ll earn a little less if your Tahoe has 4WD — 7,700 pounds.

“Respectively, those are the best figures you’ll get with the standard towing capacity,” according to Autoblog writer Zac Palmer. “Opt for the maximum towing package, and the Tahoe/Yukon capacities go up to 8,400 pounds (two-wheel drive) and 8,200 pounds (four-wheel drive).”

When you upgrade the 2021 Tahoe to the available 6.2-liter V8, you’ll earn less in the towing department, he adds.

“The new maximums are notable because they represent an increase over the 2020 capacities, and GM did that while adding an independent rear suspension,” according to Palmer.

The 2021 Chevy Tahoe is ready for your next adventure with the towing power you need to haul your road trip gear and toys.