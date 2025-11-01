Toyota Brings an Icon Back to Life: The Legendary Land Cruiser FJ60 Is Reborn

At the SEMA Show 2025 in Las Vegas, Toyota revealed a modernized version of the iconic 1980s Land Cruiser FJ60, now equipped with a 394 hp V6 biturbo engine. This restomod blends tradition with modern performance and pays tribute to the brand’s off-road roots.

A Modern Engine for a Legendary 4×4

The original FJ60, produced in the 1980s, was known for its ruggedness and simplicity. Today, Toyota has replaced its inline-six engine with a 3.4-liter i-Force V6 biturbo engine borrowed from the Toyota Tundra pickup. This engine, producing 394 horsepower and 649 Nm of torque, has been carefully adapted to work with the FJ60’s original five-speed manual transmission.

Engineers at Toyota Motorsports Garage made several technical modifications to ensure compatibility, including a redesigned oil pan and a custom exhaust system. The result: a more powerful Land Cruiser while retaining its historical character.

Technical and Aesthetic Improvements

In addition to the engine update, the FJ60 received modifications to its suspension and tires. A 4 cm suspension lift and 35-inch off-road tires were installed to improve its off-road capabilities. The exterior design stays true to the original, with a silver paint and a “Turbo” emblem added at the rear to highlight the transformation.

Inside, the cabin retains its retro style but now features a modern JBL audio system, merging comfort with contemporary technology.

Toyota’s Tribute to the Past While Looking to the Future

This project perfectly illustrates the philosophy of the restomod: modernizing an iconic model while respecting its DNA. The reworked Land Cruiser FJ60 celebrates Toyota’s off-road spirit while meeting current expectations for performance, comfort, and technology.

Although this model no longer has the mechanical simplicity of the original, it gains in power, refinement, and presence, offering a driving experience that combines heritage with innovation.