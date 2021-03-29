No Comments

Toyota Funds Hydrogen-Promoting TV Program

Photo: Toyota Motor North America

The first episode of a new program dubbed “Powering the Nation — Hydrogen Fuel Cells — the Clean Transportation Alternative” has aired on the Science Channel, Discovery, and MotorTrend TV. Produced by the Bader Media Group and funded by Toyota, the program hopes to spread the word about the benefits of hydrogen fuel cell technology.

While many automakers have abandoned the tech, Toyota has doubled down and continued to commit to a hydrogen-powered future. “We believe hydrogen fuel cell technology is one way the transportation sector can offer drivers a zero-emission vehicle that meets their needs,” said Lisa Materazzo, group vice president for Toyota Marketing.

The Japanese manufacturer says that with a new U.S. administration in office, “there is a renewed focus on the environment.” As a result, Toyota wants to make it easier for people to understand how hydrogen fuel technology can serve as an alternative source of power not only for passenger vehicles and commercial trucks, but also for buildings, homes, and even cities.

Unfortunately for Toyota, hydrogen vehicle adoption has been slow. With the auto industry going full-steam-ahead on battery-electrics, Toyota is left as the one of only a few major automakers still investing big in hydrogen technology, and the rollout of refueling infrastructure has been slow.

Despite this, Toyota has demonstrated its hydrogen fuel cell system is capable of powering a number of vehicles — including a sedan, bus, tractor rig, and even a Class 8 truck. The automaker also plans to use hydrogen fuel to power its new smart city.

Toyota is so committed to hydrogen that it even constructed a fuel cell module to sell to other manufacturers seeking to lower their carbon footprint, and leads a global council intended to advance hydrogen as a key element to transitioning to a clean, low-carbon energy society.

Could a new TV program be just what Toyota needs to boost awareness about the benefits of hydrogen? We bet Elon Musk won’t be convinced.