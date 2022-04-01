No Comments

Toyota GR Corolla Hot Hatch Has 300 HP, Manual Only

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has unveiled the GR Corolla, an all-new hot hatch with 300 horsepower and customizable all-wheel-drive system. Years ago, the automaker teased a “three brothers” sports car lineup and there was some confusion as to which cars would make the cut. Finally, the third brother has arrived in GR Corolla form. Sorry guys, no MR2.

Toyota’s sports car lineup thus consists of the GR Supra, GR 86, and GR Corolla. Pricing has yet to be revealed, but we expect the latest release to exist somewhere between the other two, given that it is significantly more powerful than the second-gen 86. From its turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine, the hot hatch produces 300 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. That’s an impressive 100 ponies per cylinder.

And yes, we know Toyota also makes the GR Yaris, but seeing as it has elected not to sell it in the United States, we have elected to ignore it. Still, the GR Corolla has some bits from the popular European hot hatch, such as the AWD system, which was developed for rallying and gives drivers the choice between 60/40, 50/50, and 30/70 power distribution between the front and rear axles.

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

Photo: Toyota

The new Toyota GR Corolla will be available with a six-speed manual transmission only. That’s right, this car is for a specific audience, and that Toyota is even willing to make the GR Corolla shows the company’s commitment to the love of driving. It will be built at a dedicated GR factory on the same production line as the former Lexus LFA and Supra A80.

The all-new GR Corolla is offered at just a single trim level and thus comes packed with loads of cool standard features including Toyota Safety Sense 3.0, Michelin Pilot Sport 4 tires, and a 12.3-inch digital gauge cluster. For the 2023 model year only, a Circuit Edition model will be offered with unique interior and exterior styling. For more details about this highly anticipated hot hatch, make sure to hit up the official Toyota website.