Toyota Hybrids Stay on the Road Longer Than Any Other Cars

Photo: Toyota

A new analysis by iSeeCars.com shows that owners of Toyota hybrids keep their cars longer than owners of any other nameplate.

The analysis covered 900,000 used cars from the 2012-2013 model years, which was selected because at the time, hybrid powertrains were finally becoming available across multiple market segments. Additionally, a substantial number of all-electric cars had been sold, making those model years both statistically interesting and significant.

According to iSeeCars.com, if you see a used Toyota hybrid on the road today, the odds are pretty good that the person behind the wheel is the original owner. In its list of the top 10 cars still kept by their original owners, the Toyota Highlander Hybrid, Avalon Hybrid, and Camry Hybrid swept the top three, each more than twice as likely to have been kept by the original owner as the average car.

In fact, six Toyota-made vehicles were featured in the top 10, five of them hybrids. The odd one out was the rugged Land Cruiser SUV. “The iconic and indestructible Land Cruiser hasn’t had a major redesign since the 2008 model year, but owners are clearly happy with, and loyal to, their vehicles,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst for iSeeCars.com.

So why do Toyota hybrids rank so high in customer satisfaction? In a white paper published last month, Consumer Reports reported that the ownership-cost advantage of electrified vehicles gets better as those vehicles get larger and are kept longer. It’s perhaps no surprise, then, that the top vehicle in iSeeCars.com’s analysis is a hybrid SUV.

It’s also notable that the Toyota Prius, the automaker’s most famous hybrid vehicle, ranked “only” 10th in the list behind four other Toyota hybrids. Brauer says this suggests “consumers now prefer the hybrid versions of their previously-owned gasoline vehicles.”

Overall, Toyota was ranked fourth among the top brands for owner satisfaction. The analysis found that 10 brands had higher-than-average owner satisfaction, the majority of which were Japanese. “These brands attract practical consumers who want durable, high-quality vehicle meant to last,” Brauer concluded.