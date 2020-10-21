No Comments

Toyota Invests in Robotic Kitchen Startup

Photo: Toyota

Toyota AI Ventures has announced an investment in YPC Technologies, a startup based on Montreal that specializes in developing robotic kitchens.

You might wonder what cars have to do with kitchens or even robots, but Toyota is working hard to be more than just company that makes cars. For years, Toyota has been increasing its focus on supporting and amplifying human mobility as a whole, not just in the transportation sector, and particularly with regard to the elderly and disabled.

In early 2020, Toyota put out a global “call for innovation.” Its purpose was to attract and invest in early-stage startups developing solutions it could apply in Woven City, a prototype city of the future that Toyota plans to begin building in 2021.

Woven City is intended to serve as a living laboratory where scientists can explore solutions to mobility and robotic problems. Ultimately, says Dr. Gill Pratt, CEO of the Toyota Research Institute, the goal is to “amplify human ability and help improve quality of life.”

“It’s easy to imagine automated kitchens becoming a fundamental part of the local, smart city market ecosystem,” added Jim Adler, founding managing director of Toyota AI Ventures. “We are thrilled to support the YPC team as they move their robotic kitchen into that ecosystem.”

The CEO and co-founder of YPC Technologies, Gunnar Grass, says he believes future cities will rely on hyperlocal, automated kitchens to produce restaurant-quality foods. With Toyota’s investment, his company can continue developing the technologies that can make it happen.

Last year, TRI had already shown off a human-assistance robot that could wash dishes by using stereo cameras and deep learning algorithms. It also said it was working on making robots that could put away the groceries, fold the laundry, and perform other such daily tasks.

Increasingly, I can imagine a future of self-driving, limousine-like cars in which occupants are served meals by a kitchen robot that can later clean the dishes. How long will it be before that future becomes a reality, do you think?