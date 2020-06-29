No Comments

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada Earns J.D. Power Plant Quality Award

Photo: Toyota Canada

Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada has received a J.D. Power Plant Quality Award in the J.D. Power 2020 U.S. Initial Quality Study. In addition to honoring the most reliable U.S. vehicles in the first 90 days of ownership, IQS also recognizes the top automotive plants in the world.

The study looked at 2020 model year vehicles that had been purchased or leased between November 2019 and February 2020. Customers who had owned such a vehicle for 90 days following their purchase were asked to report the number of defects or malfunction problems they experienced. Plant awards were based on the results of this study, with plants making fewer problematic vehicles earning more recognition.

This year, Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada received a Bronze award for its south plant in Cambridge, Ontario, where it builds the Lexus RX. It’s the third consecutive time, and the eighth time overall, that TMMC’s Cambridge location receives a J.D. Power Plant Quality Award for the RX. Last year, it had also received a platinum award for its production of the Corolla.

In 2020, TMMC also builds the Toyota RAV4, RAV4 Hybrid, Lexus RX 350, and RX 450h at three manufacturing plants across Ontario, Canada. To date, these plants have collected 19 J.D. Power Plant Quality Awards, including three platinum awards, an honor bestowed upon only the very best plants in the world.

“TMMC has a long tradition of building exceptional quality vehicles at all of its locations, so it is no surprise to see them capture yet another Plant Quality Award,” said Dave Sargent, Vice President of Global Automotive at J.D. Power.

Earlier this year, TMMC reached a major milestone with its nine millionth vehicle rolling off a Canadian assembly line. In 2022, the automaker’s Cambridge location will also be responsible for assembling the Lexus NX compact crossover.