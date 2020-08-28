No Comments

Toyota Offers Payment Relief for Disaster Victims

Toyota Financial Services announced today that customers impacted by ongoing natural disasters — including hurricanes Isaias and Laura, the California wildfires, and the Midwest derecho — are eligible for payment relief on Toyota and Lexus vehicles they are currently financing.

“Toyota Financial Services cares about the safety and well-being of its customers, and wants to help those impacted by these natural disasters,” the automaker said in a statement.

Customers currently leasing or paying off a Toyota or Lexus vehicle have several options available to them, including deferring or extending payments, redirecting billing statements, and arranging for online or phone payments.

So far, the record-setting wildfires in California and Colorado have displaced nearly 200,000 people, and the smoke generated by the fires is expected to have long-term health consequences for people up to thousands of miles away.

Hurricane Isaias caused 18 deaths and over $4 billion in damage in the United States alone, while Hurricane Laura is still making its way through Tennessee and Kentucky. The Midwest derecho has injured hundreds and subjected millions of people to utility disruption while causing severe damage to Iowa in particular. As a result of these ongoing natural disasters, over a million people still do not have electricity.

“We extend our heartfelt thoughts to those affected by these devastating disasters,” said Toyota, which established similar payment relief programs during natural disasters in 2016 and in 2018.

If you are the victim of one of the ongoing disasters, Toyota encourages you to contact either Toyota Financial Services at 800-874-8822 or Lexus Financial services at 800-874-7050, or to visit their websites at ToyotaFinancial.com and LexusFinancial.com, respectively.