Toyota Plans a 37-Inch-Tire Off-Road Tundra to Go Head-to-Head With Ford’s Raptor

The move would mark Toyota’s first serious entry into a segment long dominated by Ford, with additional competition from Ram and Chevrolet. While the Japanese automaker has yet to confirm the project, several clues indicate that development work may already be underway.

The Ford F-150 Raptor, now in its third generation, has set the benchmark for factory-built off-road trucks for over 16 years. Ram entered the segment with the 1500 TRX, while Chevrolet positioned the Silverado 1500 ZR2 as another alternative. Toyota, despite its off-road reputation, has not yet offered a direct competitor in this category.

A Trademark Filing Points to the TRD Hammer Name

According to Motor1, Toyota recently trademarked the name “TRD Hammer,” a discovery first reported by The Drive. The name could be linked to a future Tundra variant aimed at off-road performance. The same report mentions that a source described the potential truck as having 37-inch tires and a notably aggressive character.

Spy shots have also captured a Tundra prototype undergoing testing with visible off-road features. These include knobby tires, increased ride height, and off-road-oriented bumpers, suggesting that Toyota is actively evaluating a more rugged configuration of its full-size pickup.

Toyota Tundra TRD Pro – © Toyota

Survey Data Outlines Key Features and Positioning

Toyota sent a survey to owners that referenced a “high-performance truck package” designed for off-road enthusiasts. The package reportedly includes 37-inch tires, high-clearance bumpers, wide fenders, and a powerful engine.

The survey also listed several possible names for this variant, including TRD Baja, TRD Quake, TRD Bizurk, and TRD Hammer. Among these options, TRD Hammer appears to align most closely with the rugged image associated with the segment’s existing competitors.

© Toyota

Engine Expectations and Competitive Context

The TRD Hammer could use a tuned version of Toyota’s twin-turbocharged 3.4-liter V6 engine. In its current i-Force Max hybrid configuration, this engine produces 437 horsepower. A modest increase in output would bring it closer to the Ford Raptor’s 450-horsepower twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter V6.

At the higher end of the segment, Ram offers the 1500 TRX with a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 producing 777 horsepower, while Ford markets the Raptor R with a supercharged 5.2-liter V8 delivering 720 horsepower. It remains unclear whether Toyota intends to introduce a more powerful version beyond the standard configuration described in the reports.

If Toyota proceeds with the TRD Hammer as outlined, it could position the model as a direct rival to the Raptor, combining larger tires, upgraded suspension, and increased engine performance within the Tundra lineup.