Toyota Pledges $1 Million to Support Texans

Photo: Toyota Motor North America

Toyota Motor North America has pledged $1 million in relief for victims of the winter storm that recently collapsed the Texas electrical grid and left more than four million Texans without electricity and heat in subfreezing temperatures.

The automaker, whose North American headquarters are based in Plano, Texas, says the money will go toward a variety of Texas-based nonprofit organizations as well as be used to provide direct payment relief to customers affected by the storms.

“We take our role as community leaders seriously, so when winter storms affected millions right in our back yard, our top priority became helping Texas get back on its feet after this ordeal. Texans have supported our company in myriad ways, and we want to help our neighbors emerge from this storm stronger than ever,” said Sean Suggs, group vice president of Social Innovation, TMNA.

The lion’s share of Toyota’s donation is going to the United Way of Metropolitan Dallas. Another $200,000 is going to food banks across North Texas and Houston, and yet another $200,000 is being contributed to the Let’s Help SA Fund to provide food, shelter, and water to San Antonio.

Additionally, Toyota will match up to $10,000 in individual employee contributions to nonprofit organizations, and is encouraging its employees to purchase items on the Amazon Wish Lists of four North Texas community partners that were heavily impacted by the storms.

Existing Toyota and Lexus customers will also have the option to extend or defer their payments, redirect bill statements, and arrange payments via other means than usual.

