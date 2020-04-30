No Comments

Toyota Postpones Factory Reopening Until Week of May 11

Photo: Toyota

Exactly one week ago, Toyota seemed sure, for the first time since closing down in March because of COVID-19, that it would finally reopen North American manufacturing operations starting May 4. But the automaker announced today it will postpone production again, with operations planned to gradually resume over the week of May 11.

With the government’s “Stay At Home” guidelines expiring today, it is now up to the states to decide what’s next. For some businesses, this is an opportunity to get back to work, albeit while with extensive precautions and preventative measures. However, there is good cause for concern that getting back to normal life could lead to a second, uncontrolled outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

Toyota says that the decision to postpone, for the fourth time, the reopening of its manufacturing operations was based on “an extensive review” of its supplier and logistics network. “The health and safety of our employees and stakeholders remain a top priority,” the automaker explained in a statement. It added that it also implemented new protocols at all 14 of its North American plants to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

Toyota’s manufacturing facilities have been shut down since March 23, and when they reopen, it won’t happen all at once. The process is intended to be a slow ramp-up that will first include several days of retraining. Workers will have to wear masks, take temperature screenings, and follow social distancing guidelines as well as sanitizing protocols.

Other automakers have found themselves in a similar limbo as Toyota. Honda, for example, also extended its production suspension three times, with May 8 currently planned as the reopening date. Manufacturers who intended to resume production shortly after the Stay At Home orders end are facing supplier hurdles, as their partners may be based in states that have established their own, restrictive COVID-19 guidelines.

As a result, Volkswagen said it was indefinitely delaying the resumption of production at its Tennessee assembly plant, originally set to restart on May 3. BMW plans to restart next Monday at half capacity, while the big three Detroit automakers expect to reopen no sooner than May 18.