Toyota Reveals Its Smallest Land Cruiser Ever, and It Could Cost Just $25,000

Toyota’s Land Cruiser nameplate has a long history tied to rugged utility vehicles. The model first appeared in 1951 when Toyota developed a jeep-like vehicle to meet a request from the United States during the Korean War. The earliest versions were the FJ and BJ models, although the “Land Cruiser” name itself only arrived in 1954 because the Jeep trademark prevented Toyota from using the original designation.

Over decades, the Land Cruiser evolved into a large global lineup divided into three main branches: heavy-duty models, light-duty models, and station wagon variants. A fourth branch is now emerging with the introduction of the smaller Land Cruiser FJ.

A Compact Addition to the Land Cruiser Lineup

The Land Cruiser FJ made its world premiere in the fourth quarter of 2025 during the Japan Mobility Show. It stands out as the smallest four-door Land Cruiser ever produced, measuring about 180.1 inches in length.

Reservations have already opened in Japan, and production began in Thailand recently. The new SUV differs from larger Land Cruiser models in its underlying architecture. According to Autoblog, the vehicle is built on Toyota’s IMV platform, the same structure used for vehicles such as the Hilux pickup, the Fortuner SUV, and the Innova MPV in certain global markets.

The IMV architecture has been in use for roughly two decades. While it is not Toyota’s newest platform, it has been widely used across several markets and remains a proven design for durable vehicles.

Toyota Land Cruiser FJ – © Toyota

A Simple Mechanical Setup Focused on Durability

Mechanically, the Land Cruiser FJ keeps things relatively straightforward. The vehicle uses a 2.7-liter gasoline engine that previously served as the base engine in the Toyota Tacoma from 2004 through 2023.

Instead of more modern transmission options, the SUV is equipped with a six-speed gearbox. The drivetrain also includes several off-road-focused features such as a center differential lock, a rear differential lock, and hill-descent control.

This configuration positions the vehicle closer to traditional utility vehicles rather than the more technologically complex SUVs now common in many markets.

© Toyota

Expected Pricing and Limited Global Availability

Toyota has not yet officially released the Land Cruiser FJ to customers in Japan, but early pricing estimates have surfaced. According to the Japanese automotive outlet Best Car, the SUV is expected to cost between ¥4 million and ¥4.5 million.

For comparison, the Land Cruiser 250 in Japan starts at about ¥5.2 million and can reach ¥7.35 million, while the larger Land Cruiser 300 ranges from ¥5.25 million to ¥8.2 million.

At current exchange rates, the new model’s starting price would translate to just over $25,000, or roughly $28,500 if priced closer to ¥4.5 million. That would place it far below the entry price of the Land Cruiser currently sold in the United States, which begins at $57,600.

Despite that affordability, the compact Land Cruiser will not reach American buyers. The IMV platform is not designed to meet U.S. market requirements, preventing the model from being sold there. Europe will also miss out on the vehicle due to strict emissions regulations.

Instead, Toyota plans to offer the Land Cruiser FJ in Japan along with markets across East and Southeast Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and Latin America. In Japan, the 2.7-liter gasoline engine appears to be the only option for now, but a diesel variant could potentially be introduced later, reflecting the vehicle’s close relationship to the Hilux platform.