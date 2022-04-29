No Comments

Toyota Supra Finally Gets Manual Transmission

Photo: Toyota

The A91 Supra is finally getting a manual transmission. When Toyota finally announced it was definitely bringing back the beloved sports car, enthusiasts had largely rejoiced — but many among them winced when learning it would be offered without a manual option. Finally, three years on, that’s no longer the case.

For now, the manual will be available on Supra 3.0 models powered by the 382-horsepower, turbocharged 3.0-liter inline six-cylinder engine. The base Supra 2.0, which uses a turbo four-cylinder, will still be offered as an automatic only.

Photo: Toyota

You might be wondering why it took so long for Toyota to implement a feature that enthusiasts have wanted since the launch of the 2020 model. According to the automaker, it wasn’t exactly easy. The B58 inline-six that powers the Supra 3.0, made by BMW, wasn’t designed with a manual in mind, meaning that Toyota had to engineer one itself and adapt it from the ground up.

Though it remains to be tested on the street, the specs look good. Models equipped with the six-speed manual have their power output unchanged compared to the eight-speed automatic, though the final drive ratio is shorter. It also comes with downshift rev-matching and upshift torque optimization features that can be disabled.

Photo: Toyota

Toyota hasn’t wasted a breath in joining the #savethemanual movement, as it now proudly flaunts that all three of its U.S. GR models, including the Supra, 86, and Corolla, are available with a stick. In fact, on the upcoming GR Corolla, it’s the only option.

For the 2023 model year, the GR Supra will get an A91-MT special edition model limited to just 500 units, beating the 2022 GR Supra Carbon Fiber Edition in terms of exclusivity. Featuring Cognac leather-trimmed seats and two exclusive exterior color options, it will also be available with the new manual transmission.