Toyota SUVs Can Potentially Reach 300,000 Miles

Photo: Toyota

Earlier this year, a study by iSeeCars.com showed that Toyota vehicles were by far the most likely to reach 200,000 miles compared to other brands. Now, iSeeCars has released new data showing just to what extent Toyota models crush the competition.

The new study reveals the top 20 vehicles with the greatest potential lifespan, half of which bear the Toyota badge. In the lead are the Toyota Sequoia and Land Cruiser SUVs with potential lifespans close to an incredible 300,000 miles. Only seven vehicles clear the quarter-million-mile mark, four of which are Toyotas.

Toyota’s closest rival is Honda but with only three entries in the top 20. Chevrolet, Ford, and GMC appear just twice each and are the only American representatives. SUVs and pickup trucks dominate the top 20, the only exceptions being the Prius and Camry Hybrid.

Speaking of hybrids — Toyota is supreme in that category too. The top three hybrid models with the greatest potential lifespans are all Toyotas and they’re far ahead of the competition. The fourth is a Lexus, i.e. a Toyota. If you buy a Prius, you may be able to drive it 250,000 miles before you need a new car. The next best any other automaker can do is the Hyundai Sonata Hybrid, which comes 65,000 miles short.

Toyota also tops the list of sedans/hatchbacks, minivans, trucks, and SUVs. “And to be clear,” says iSeeCars executive analyst Karl Brauer, “this study isn’t reporting the maximum lifespan of these vehicles. This is simply a measure of current odometer readings. Most of these cars are still in use and going strong.”

This analysis is based on over two million cars produced and sold for at least 10 of the past 20 years. With new car prices reaching record levels, drivers are hanging on to their cars longer and those who had purchased a Toyota are being rewarded for it. The Japanese brand has long had a reputation for industry-leading reliability, but reputation can often fail to resemble reality. In this case, the reputation is clearly deserved.