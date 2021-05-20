No Comments

Toyota Teases Next-Gen Tundra

Photo: Toyota

Toyota has launched a teaser for the upcoming next-gen Tundra, and it’s about damned time. The current version of the full-size pickup truck has effectively been on the market since 2008, and though the Tundra has been updated a few times since, a new-from-the-ground-up model has been long overdue.

Expected to launch at the end of the year, the third-gen Tundra is “reengineered with uncompromised power and loaded with advanced tech,” according to Toyota. Unfortunately, if you’re looking for specifics, you’ll probably have to wait till closer to the launch date. For the time being, all we get is a flash of angular headlights and what looks to be a very menacing grille — pretty par for the course these days.

While the current model uses a naturally aspirated 5.7-liter V8 engine, we doubt its upcoming replacement will be anything like it. More likely the new Tundra will use a twin-turbo 3.5-liter V6, with electrification boost available, if not standard. Toyota is also planning to launch an electric truck in the near future, which could very well be the Tundra — or another model. With the “EV-lanche” on the horizon, it’s hard to say.

One interesting detail from the teaser, or rather three interesting details, are the amber marker lights above the grille. These suggest the featured model — probably a range-topping TRD Pro or some equivalent — could be more than 80 inches wide. There’s also a light bar stretching across the middle part of the grille, so it’s clear Toyota is aiming for the Tundra to fit right in with the “bold and in your face” attitude of modern pickup trucks.

The next-gen 2022 Toyota Tundra is due to go on sale in the United States in late 2021, so we expect to get more information over the coming months. Stay tuned.