No Comments

Toyota Will Now Make and Sell Fuel Cell Modules for Big Rigs

Photo: Toyota

Toyota is setting up a dedicated line at its plant in Georgetown, Kentucky, to assemble fuel cell modules. Companies will be able to use these module stop power zero-emission big rigs and other heavy-duty commercial vehicles.

According to the automaker, the modules are “designed to fit in essentially the same space” in Class 8 semi-trucks as similarly powerful, heavy-duty diesel engines. A single module weighs 1,400 pounds and can generates up to 160 kW of continuous power, enough to tow about 80,000 pounds of cargo for up to 300 miles.

Toyota says that the modules will allow truck manufacturers to “incorporate emissions-free fuel cell electric technology into existing platforms with the technical support of Toyota under the hood,” though it has yet to reveal whether a truck manufacturing customer has actually purchased them.

Though hydrogen fuel cell technology has not caught on with the general public nearly as fast as Toyota would like, it has seen better success in the heavy-duty sector. Honda, Hyundai, Volvo, Daimler, and a variety of startups all have plans to launch long-haul, hydrogen-powered trucks. Fuel cells are better suited to that kind of work, as they can be refueled rapidly and thus do not need enormous battery packs, like those required by the delayed Tesla Semi.

Earlier in 2021, Toyota already began selling another fuel cell module, this one intended for use in passenger vehicles like the Mirai. The automaker has come under fire this year for its apparent desire to undermine electric vehicles, but its willingness to share zero-emission technology with other manufacturers should be a testament to its commitment to a carbon-neutral future.