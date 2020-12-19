No Comments

Toyota Grabs Four KBB Best Buy Awards for 2021

KBB names the 2021 Toyota RAV4 its Compact SUV Best Buy

Photo: Toyota

Toyota picked up four 2021 Kelley Blue Book Best Buy Awards in December, taking nearly a quarter of all the hardware on the table. Toyota is the most awarded brand in this year’s Best Buy Awards, topping Hyundai and Kia’s three apiece.

Toyota’s big haul includes two wins for the RAV4 lineup. The 2021 Toyota RAV4 earned the title of Compact SUV Best Buy, and the all-new RAV4 Prime took home Plug-in Hybrid Vehicle Best Buy. KBB.com’s Matt Degen said that the former outshone the competition in possibly the most hotly contested segment with an “expansive lineup, efficient yet energetic powertrains, can-do attitude, and strong set of features.”

The all-new Toyota RAV4 Prime

Photo: Toyota

The first-ever RAV4 Prime was called a shoo-in for its category award. KBB.com’s Richard Homan praised the RAV4 Prime for its impressive performance prowess, including 302 total system horsepower and a 5.7-second 0-60 mph time. Adding the RAV4 Prime’s 42 miles of pure electric range and 40 mpg fuel ratings to an affordable starting price point, Homan calls the SUV “a masterpiece of Best Buy value.”

New Sienna, Tacoma take top segment honors

2021 Toyota Sienna Limited emphasizes luxury as well as space

Photo: Toyota

Also taking home segment honors was the 2021 Toyota Sienna, which earned the Minivan Best Buy for 2021. The revamped Sienna now features a standard hybrid powertrain and is available with all-wheel drive. Toyota also took pains to make the Sienna feel more luxurious inside and out. Matt DeLorenzo cites these aspects — as well as its low operating costs and high retained value — as key reasons for the Sienna’s victory. The Sienna also earned the title of 2021 Green Car of the Year in November.

2021 Toyota Tacoma Trail Edition

Photo: Toyota

The 2021 Toyota Tacoma won the title of Midsize Pickup Truck Best Buy because, as Allyson Harwood writes, it’s the first pickup that comes to mind when drivers think of “reliability and tough-truck capability.” KBB praises the Tacoma for its deep lineup, which includes the rugged TRD Sport, TRD Off-Road, and TRD Pro.

